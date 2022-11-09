Bhediya: How Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan's Real Life Bond Created Problem For The Director

A still from Apna Bana Le song. (courtesy: Zee Music Company)

After mesmerising the audience with the soulful song Apna Bana Le,Bhediya co-stars Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan have given us a glimpse of their “magical” chemistry in real life. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a montage comprising some shots from the film, BTS clips, as well as some snippets from their interview with director Amar Kaushik. In the beginning of the clip, Kriti Sanon asks Varun, “You and I are working after how many years?” He replies, “6 years.” The two co-starred in the 2015 film Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Kriti then had a special dance sequence in Varun's 2019 movie Kalank. “So, what do you think has changed?” asks the actress. To this, Varun says, “I don't think too much has changed. We have become better actors.” Kriti agrees and adds, “Also with each other, we are more comfortable.”

Kriti Sanon also shares that Varun Dhawan listens to her a lot. He nods and adds, “She asks the same amount of questions,” referring to the time when they worked together in Dilwale and Kalank. A curious Kriti then asks, “It has not increased?” and gets her answer instantly. “No, it has not increased. I thought it has decreased but I was wrong,” says the actor.

When Amar Kaushik joins the duo, they ask him to share his “favourite song.” The director replies, “This love song (Apna Bana Le). It's my favourite.” But he doesn't think it is a romantic track. Amar adds, “It is not a love song, isko bol sakte hai but…” but gets interrupted by Kriti, who then says, “It is a love song. It is so romantic, you can fall in love.”

Kriti Sanon then reveals her favourite part of the Apna Bana Le song. “Tu mera koi na hoke bhi kuch laage – I love that line firstly, I think it is beautiful. I love romantic songs.” Varun highlights the obvious, “Arijit (Singh) sir has sung it beautifully. Wo (the song) jis tarike se ata hai film mein woh bahutacha hai (the way the song comes in the film, it is beautiful).”

Next, the actors reveal the biggest problem Amar Kaushik faced while directing the duo. Varun Dhawan says, “Amar ka sabse bada problem tha humari chemistry ke sath ki zyada chemistry nahi honi chahiye (the biggest problem Amar had regarding our chemistry in the film was that it shouldn't be too much).” Kriti Sanon adds a few instances where the filmmaker won't let Varun get too close to her. “I think Amar is very protective of me,” she says and laughs.

For Kriti Sanon, filming Bhediya with Varun Dhawan was very easy because they are “very very comfortable” together. She continues, “And that comfort sort of translates on screen. Kabhi kabhi fir Amar (Kaushik) ko problem ho jaati hai kyunki usko lagta hai ki pyaar dikh raha (on screen) but wo pyar nhi hota wo actually dosti hoti hai (sometimes, Amar Kaushik gets worried because we look in love on screen because of our chemistry but it is just our friendship).”

Varun Dhawan states that his chemistry with Kriti Sanon has worked in the favour of the film. “But that's worked out well for the characters,” he says towards the end of the clip.

Sharing the video, Kriti Sanon wrote, “You know the chemistry is magical when the bond is pure... in both reel and real life! That's us… (heart icon).”

Bhediya is produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Paalin Kabak and Deepak Dobriyal. It will release in theatres on November 25.