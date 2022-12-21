Riteish Deshmukh And Shahid Kapoor Groove To Ved Lavlay Song. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: riteishd)

Riteish Deshmukh has treated his Insta family to a video of him and Shahid Kapoor dancing to the song Ved Lavlay from his upcoming Marathi film Ved. The video seems from the sets of the web series Case Toh Banta Hai, where Riteish is seen as a lawyer. The video starts with Shahid saying to Riteish, "Bhau, mujhe tumahare gane pai dance karna hai. (Brother, I want to dance to your song). Next, we see both the actors breaking into a dance and doing the hook step of Ved Lavlay. Sharing the post, Riteish captioned it as "Thank you my dearest Shahid Kapoor for joining VEDness of #vedlavlay - #ved #ved30dec."

Soon after the actor shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Outstanding sir," while another wrote, "Ritesh sir you're mindblowing."

Here have a look:

Sung by Ajay Gogavale and Vishal Dadlani, the song Ved Lavlay marks the cameo of Salman Khan. Earlier today, the actor unveiled the song on his Instagram handle and captioned it as "Bhau (Brother) is Back. Salman bhau has made me mad. Get ready to groove on this unstoppable madness of #VedLavlay."

Here have a look:

Helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, the movie also stars his wife, Genelia D'Souza, in the lead. The movie is inspired by the 2019 Telugu film Majili, starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabu. Ved is slated to release in theatres on December 30. The movie marks the cameo of superstar Salman Khan in the song Ved Lavlay.