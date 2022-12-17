Mush Alert: Genelia D'Souza's Birthday Wish For Husband Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish and Genelia in a still from the video. (courtesy: geneliad)

Genelia D'Souza's birthday wish for her husband Riteish Deshmukh is all things adorable. The duo, who are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood, will soon share screen space in the Marathi film Ved. It marks the directorial debut of Riteish, who features in the titular role. In her birthday wish, Genelia expressed her love for her husband in the sweetest way possible. Her caption will make you go aww. Referring to Riteish's character, she wrote, “Dear Ved, I love you because I love you. And also because it would simply be impossible not to love you. I love you without a calculation, a reason- good or bad. I love you so much that if I had to choose between loving you and breathing. I would use my last breath to tell you that I love you. Thank you for being mine. Never sharing you, never letting you go.”

Genelia also wrote about Riteish Deshmukh's new journey as a director and celebrated his “new ventures.” Her full caption read, “Happy birthday, my dearest Riteish. Special year with new ventures. Your time to shine on. Your time to conquer.” Couple goals, right?

Here's how Genelia D'Souza wished Riteish Deshmukh on his 44th birthday:





Riteish Deshmukh, on his birthday eve, shared the trailer of Ved on social media. “If there is no madness, there is no love! Watch the full trailer of Ved,” he wrote in the caption. At the trailer launch of Ved, the actor revealed that the film is indeed inspired by the Telugu film Majili that starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. His confirmation arrived a few days after fans drew similarities between the scenes of Ved and Majili.





Ved was announced last year by Riteish Deshmukh. An excerpt from his post read, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time.”





Ved marks Genelia D'Souza's debut in Marathi films. It also features Ashok Saraf, Jiya Shankar and Shubhankar Tawde. The film will release on December 30.