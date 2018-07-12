Neha Dhupia Teases Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas' Throwback Pic. Seen Yet?

"Look what I found, Priyanka Chopra," wrote Neha Dhupia

Updated: July 12, 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It is an old music album cover of Nick Jonas
  2. Priyanka is rumoured to be dating Nick Jonas
  3. Priyanka returned from the US last week

Folks, have you seen what Neha Dhupia recently shared on her Instagram stories for Priyanka Chopra? If not, we'll tell you. It was a throwback picture, more precisely an old music album cover of Nick Jonas, whom Priyanka is reportedly dating. "From the archives. Look what I found, Priyanka Chopra," wrote Neha, adding a heart emoticon to it. The album was titled Jonas Brothers and also includes pictures of Kevin and Joe Jonas. Did Priyanka see Neha's post? That's not confirmed. However, because of the post, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have yet again found a spot on the trend list.

See Neha Dhupia's post here.

kk7ebh8faxo

Screenshot from Neha Dhupia's Instagram stories

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dating rumours featured in headlines after the actress was spotted with the American singer-songwriter at a yacht party in May. Later, Priyanka attended Nick's cousin's wedding and soon, they landed in India. When in Mumbai, Priyanka took Nick for dinner date and later, the rumoured couple, along with Priyanka's family jetted off to Goa.

 

After returning to Mumbai, Priyanka took Nick to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party. Oh, did we forget to tell you they made a couple entry at the party?

 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankanews) on



Brazil was Priyanka and Nick's next destination, where he had a concert.

 

 

PC watching nick perform in Brazil #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankanews) on



And, after the concert, they headed back to New York and celebrated July 4 (US Independence Day) together.

 

 


Sure enough, the Internet wants to know whether Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas, 25, are dating or not. However, the duo haven't acknowledged a romance yet.

Meanwhile, several unconfirmed reports also suggested that their engagement is also on the cards between July-August.

Priyanka Chopra returned to India over the weekend to prep for her Bollywood projects. Salman Khan's Bharat is her next Hindi film and she also has The Sky Is Pink in the pipeline.

 

 

