Neha Dhupia Teases Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas' Throwback Pic. Seen Yet?

Folks, have you seen what Neha Dhupia recently shared on her Instagram stories for Priyanka Chopra? If not, we'll tell you. It was a throwback picture, more precisely an old music album cover of Nick Jonas, whom Priyanka is reportedly dating. "From the archives. Look what I found, Priyanka Chopra," wrote Neha, adding a heart emoticon to it. The album was titled Jonas Brothers and also includes pictures of Kevin and Joe Jonas. Did Priyanka see Neha's post? That's not confirmed. However, because of the post, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have yet again found a spot on the trend list.



Screenshot from Neha Dhupia's Instagram stories

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dating rumours featured in headlines after the actress was spotted with the American singer-songwriter at a yacht party in May. Later, Priyanka attended Nick's cousin's wedding and soon, they landed in India. When in Mumbai, Priyanka took Nick for dinner date and later, the rumoured couple, along with Priyanka's family jetted off to Goa.

After returning to Mumbai, Priyanka took Nick to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement party. Oh, did we forget to tell you they made a couple entry at the party?

Brazil was Priyanka and Nick's next destination, where he had a concert.





And, after the concert, they headed back to New York and celebrated July 4 (US Independence Day) together.

Sure enough, the Internet wants to know whether Priyanka Chopra, 35, and Nick Jonas, 25, are dating or not. However, the duo haven't acknowledged a romance yet.



