Priyanka Chopra's New York Minutes - Double Date With Nick Jonas And...

Priyanka Chopra spotted with Nick Jonas in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick returned to New York after a trip to India and Brazil When in India, Nick went on a vacation to Goa with Priyanka's family Priyanka attended Nick Jonas' concert in Brazil

After a vacation in India and then a brief stopover in Brazil, Priyanka Chopra returned to New York, where she is a semi-permanent resident of sorts. On Wednesday, two pictures of Priyanka Chopra popped up on the Internet, one was of course with Nick Jonas and the other was with Salman Khan's nephew Ahil Sharma - the Internet loves both of Priyanka's dates. In a picture shared by Ahil's mother Arpita, we can see Priyanka, looking fabulous in a red DVF dress, walking with Ahil, who is happily sipping his cola drink. "My favourites, Priyanka Chopra and Ahil! NYC diaries," she captioned the post, which received over 18,000 likes in two hours.



Priyanka Chopra's fan clubs also got hold of Priyanka and Ahil's pictures.





Whenever Priyanka is in Mumbai, she plans a date with Arpita, who is Salman Khan's sister, and her son Ahil. Therefore, we're not surprised that Arpita and Ahil caught up with Priyanka in New York. Arpita and Ahil are currently travelling with Salman Khan's Da-Bangg entourage and their upcoming concerts are in New Jersey and Washington DC.



Fan clubs also shared photos from Priyanka's second date of the week with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' recent travel calendars have matched to the T - Nick arrived with Priyanka to India and then vacationed with her family in Goa. They made a couple's entry at the Ambani bash last week and then left for Brazil hand-in-hand. Priyanka attended Nick Jonas' concert - she was photographed clicking pictures of the 25-year-old singer from the audience podium.





And now, the rumoured couple is in New York:



Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in Quantico and she will soon start filming Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan.