Neetu Kapoor's Shout-Out To The Ambanis, 'Guardian Angels' While Rishi Kapoor Was Ill

Neetu Kapoor, who was her husband Rishi Kapoor's constant companion during his two-year-long battle with cancer, wrote about the "long journey" in a post on Tuesday and also thanked Mukesh and Nita Ambani for being the Kapoor family's "guardian angels" during such difficult times. "For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too... needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family," read an excerpt from Neetu's post.

Rishi Kapoor, diagnosed with cancer in 2018, underwent treatment in New York almost all of last year and returned to Mumbai in September 2019. After his homecoming, Mr Kapoor was taken to hospital twice in February this year - first in New Delhi, where he was attending a family event, and then in Mumbai. "Over the last seven months, every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible," Neetu Kapoor wrote for the Ambanis.

Neetu Kapoor wrote how each member of the Ambani family stood by the Kapoors as strong pillars of support during Rishi Kapoor's last few months in India: "From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha - you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience - what we feel for you cannot be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest."

Nita and Mukesh Ambani had also visited Rishi and Neetu in New York in May last year: "Some people just come to give you assurance and mental peace," Neetu had written in a post.

On Monday, Neetu opened up about the Kapoor family's family's "deep sense of loss" but also wrote about their "immense gratitude" for the medical staff at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Rishi Kapoor died last week.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on April 30 at the age of 67 - his funeral was held in the afternoon. Neetu, along with son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima, immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga Tank on Sunday. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir said they weren't granted permission to travel to Haridwar during the lockdown. The Kapoors had a close-knit prayer meet at home on Saturday. Riddhima, who was with her husband and daughter in Delhi when Rishi Kapoor died, couldn't attend the funeral.