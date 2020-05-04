The 'One Thing' Rishi Kapoor Taught Sanjay Dutt - Read His Post

Sanjay Dutt shared this photo (courtesy duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt paid his tribute to his "Chintu Sir" and Hathyar co-star Rishi Kapoor with a heartwarming post. Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai. On Monday, the Agneepath actor shared a picture featuring Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and revealed "one thing that Chintu Sir had taught" him - it is to "always do things with a smile on our face." Sanjay Dutt, who has worked with Rishi Kapoor in several films such as Pyaar Mein Twist, Sahibaan, Agneepath, Yeh Hai Jalwa and D-Day among others, further added that Rishi Kapoor had "always been an elder brother to" him. Sanjay Dutt's bond with the Kapoor family grew tighter after Ranbir portrayed Sanjay Dutt's persona in his biographical film Sanju. Sharing the picture with Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir, Sanjay further added, "It's going to take some time to sink in that Chintu Sir is not with us anymore. He has always been an elder brother to me. Can't believe he is gone." Read his post here:

A few days ago, Sanjay Dutt revealed in a moving note how Rishi Kapoor taught him "to live life to the fullest." Sanjay Dutt who had struggled with drug addiction and had served a jail sentence of 42 months for illegally possessing weapons, wrote how Rishi Kapoor taught him to "face life" in his "low days." Sanjay Dutt further added, "I have lost a family member, a friend, a brother and a person who showed me to live life with a smile no matter what." Read his note here:

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after which he underwent treatment in New York for 11 months. He returned to India in September, 2019. He was admitted to the hospital twice in February this year. He is survived by his wife Neetu, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and other members of the vast Kapoor clan.