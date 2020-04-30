How Rishi Kapoor Helped Sanjay Dutt In His 'Low Days'

Rishi Kapoor with Sanjay Dutt ahead of Sanju release Twitter

Rishi Kapoor "taught me to live life to the fullest and to face life even when I was going through my low days," wrote actor Sanjay Dutt after the death of the senior star on Thursday. Mr Kapoor, 67, lost the long battle he waged against cancer for the last two years. He was not just a towering talent in Indian cinema but also a much-loved and respected member of the film fraternity. "You have always been an inspiration to me throughout my life and career," wrote Sanjay Dutt, who has struggled with drug addiction and served a jail term for illegally possessing arms. "I will miss you Chintu sir," Mr Dutt wrote, a sentiment echoed across Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt co-starred in films such as the 2012 remake of Agneepath and Sahibaan.

Despite his own failing health, Rishi Kapoor showed care and concern for Sanjay Dutt, the younger actor wrote: "The last I met you at home a few months back for dinner, you were still so concerned about me. You have always cared for me."

Read Sanjay Dutt's' post here:

As Sanjay Dutt noted, Rishi Kapoor will be remembered for living life to the fullest and inspiring others to do the same. A statement released on behalf of his family after Mr Kapoor's death read, "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents."

Rishi Kapoor was a leading film star over several decades, playing the hero in films such as Bobby, Laila Majnu, Karz, Saagar, and Chandni. After hanging up his romantic hero boots, Mr Kapoor played progressively more acclaimed roles such as Agneepath's Rauf Lala, the patriarch in Kapoor And Sons and the grumpy 76-year-old son of a centenarian father, played by Amitabh Bachchan, in 102 Not Out.