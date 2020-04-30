'Heart Is Heavy': Priyanka Chopra Shares Pic With Rishi Kapoor In New York

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on Thursday morning. Tributes poured in on social media, with celebs from film industries across India mourning the actor's death. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas, shared a heart-felt note, remembering Rishi Kapoor and describing the legendary actor's death as the "end of an era". "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. Rishi sir, your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again," wrote Priyanka. The actress, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in 2012 film Agneepath, added: "Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu ma'am, Riddhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace, sir." Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

In Priyanka Chopra's photo, Rishi Kapoor, sporting grey hair, can be seen smiling at the camera.

Rishi Kapoor stayed in New York for almost a year between 2018 and 2019 for cancer treatment, during when he had visitors such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer survivor, the Ambanis and others. Neetu, who was Rishi Kapoor's constant companion in The Big Apple, had thanked Priyanka for dropping by to visit Mr Kapoor in this post.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September 2019. He died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer. 2019 films The Body and Jhootha Kahin Ka remain Mr Kapoor's last films. He was to star in a Bollywood adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.