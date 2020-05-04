Rishi Kapoor's Wife Neetu Writes Of 'Immense Gratitude For Past Few Months'

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy neetu54)

Neetu Kapoor has shared a note on the family's "deep sense of loss" but also "immense gratitude" for the medical staff at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where her husband Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 last week. Mr Kapoor fought a two-year battle with cancer and returned to Mumbai last September after treatment in New York. Last Wednesday, Mr Kapoor was taken to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and died a day later. A prayer meet was held for him over the weekend after which the actor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga Tank; the family were not allowed to travel to Haridwar because of the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown.

"As a family we have a deep sense of loss... when we sit together and look back at the past few months, what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital," Neetu Kapoor worte in her post, sharing black and white memories of Rishi Kapoor. "The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own... and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

Read her post here:

In a previous post, Neetu Kapoor wrote with a wrench: "End of our story." After his death, the Kapoor family statement said that Rishi Kapoor "would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

Read Neetu Kapoor's post here:

Ms Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga Tank on Sunday. They were accompanied by actress Alia Bhatt, believed to be dating Ranbir, and his close friend Ayan Mukerji. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir told news agency PTI that they weren't granted permission to travel to Haridwar during the lockdown. On Sunday, the Kapoors had a close-knit prayer meet at home. Riddhima, who received a special permit to drive to Mumbai from New Delhi where she lives, is also said to have been part of it. Riddhima watched her father's funeral, held on the same day he died, on FaceTime with Alia Bhatt; she left for Mumbai the next day.