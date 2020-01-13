Navya Naveli Nanda Parties With Shanaya Kapoor. Seen Pic Yet?

Navya Naveli with Shanaya and a couple of their friends. (Image courtesy: naavyananda)

Highlights Navya is the elder of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's two children

She recently featured in a viral photo

Navya was spotted hanging out with friend Shanaya Kapoor

This pic of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda partying with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will drive away from Monday blues. Navya and Shanaya occupied a spot on the list of trends after a picture from what appears to be a party featuring the duo and a couple of their friends surfaced on the internet. In the photo, Navya Naveli Nanda looks stunning in a glittery dress while Shanaya Kapoor looks resplendent in a white outfit. The duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. The photo, which is trending on social media, was originally shared by a fan page dedicated to Navya Naveli Nanda.

Check out the picture of Navya and Shanaya here:

We often get glimpses of Navya Naveli Nanda spending time with Ananya Panday, Shanaya and Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), who always refers to their gang as "Charlie's Angels." Remember the throwback picture that Ananya Panday shared on Navya's birthday? The photo also featured pint-sized Suhana and Shanaya. Take a look:

A screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

Navya Naveli is the elder of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's two children. She celebrated her 22nd birthday in December last year and it was made extra special by her mom Shweta and mamu Abhishek Bachchan. How, you ask? While Shweta posted an adorable birthday wish for her, Abhishek went for a cool selfie with the birthday girl and wished her like this: ""Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much."

Navya Naveli Nanda is reportedly continuing higher studies at New York's Fordham University.