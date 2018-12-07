Inside Navya Naveli's Birthday Party With Shweta, Aishwarya And Khushi Kapoor

Pictures from Navya Naveli's birthday party. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Navya Naveli was surrounded by her family and besties for her 21st birthday celebration on Thursday night and it appeared to be just perfect. Shloka Birla, daughter of industrialist Yashovardhan Birla (Chairman of the of the Yash Birla group), shared a couple of photos from the party held in Mumbai last night. Apart from Shloka, Navya invited Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor to the party. "We love you, Navs. Always and forever," Shloka captioned the post. Meanwhile, Navya Naveli's fans clubs shared a video from inside the party, in which Navya can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her parents Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda by her side. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya's mami, also stood close while her cousin Aaradhya positioned herself next to the awesome birthday cake.

Here are inside pictures and video from Navya Naveli's birthday party.

Navya Naveli is the elder of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's two children. Her brother Agastya turned 18-years-old in November. On Navya Naveli's birthday, Shweta posted an adorable message for her daughter along with a priceless throwback photo. She wrote: "The years didn't fly by, they took their time, and you earned every single one of them. We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along... Here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6-month-old that I really didn't know what to make of! Happy Birthday, Nouv. You make it look easy, even when it isn't. I love you."

Apart from Shweta, Navya's friend Ananya Panday (daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday) also shared a throwback photo to wish her. The picture also featured Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana.

Navya recently modelled for her mother's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising but nothing has been revealed about Navya's plan to join the film industry.

