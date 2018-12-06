'We Grew Up Together': Shweta Bachchan Nanda Writes For Daughter Navya Naveli On Her Birthday

Shweta Bachchan Nanda photographed with Navya Naveli. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Navya is the elder of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda's two children Navya's brother Agastya celebrated his 18th birthday in November "You make it look easy, even when it isn't," Shweta wrote for her daughte

Shweta Bachchan Nanda pulled out an adorable photo of her daughter Navya Naveli from her treasure trove for an Instagram birthday post. Navya's picture is definitely cute but it is Shweta's message for her daughter, 21 today, which won our hearts. "The years didn't fly by, they took their time, and you earned every single one of them. We grew up together, you and I, figuring it out as we went along... Here we are at 21 a far cry from this 6-month-old that I really didn't know what to make of! Happy Birthday, Nouv. You make it look easy, even when it isn't. I love you," Shweta wrote. Shweta shared this picture of a then six-month-old Navya Naveli, who looked so, so cute:

Navya Naveli is the elder of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's two children. Her brother Agastya celebrated his 18th birthday in November this year.

Navya Naveli hasn't featured in films or on television but she is a bona fide celebrity and often finds a spot on the list of trends. Navya recently modelled for her mother's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

Navya counts Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor) among her close friends from the film circuits. She studied in London with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan.

Navya's grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrated actors. Her Uncle Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also actors but nothing has been revealed about Navya's plan to follow in their footsteps. However, in a previous interview to IANS Shweta Bachchan said she'll be "worried" if Navya Naveli wants to act.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is a published author - her book Paradise Towers released in October.