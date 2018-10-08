Seen This Pic Of Navya Naveli Nanda Chilling With Khushi Kapoor?

How adorable is this pic of Navya and Khushi? (courtesy troublewithprabal)

Guess who we spotted chilling together at a party in pictures on social media? Navya Naveli Nanda and Khushi Kapoor bonded with each other as they caught up at a party recently. While glimpses of the glitzy party have been shared by the likes of Gauri Khan and celebrity entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla, the click featuring Navya and Khushi was spotted on designer Prabal Gurung's Instagram. Dressed in shades of pastel, Navya and Khushi featured in a selfie with the celebrated designer, who uploaded the click with the caption: "Beauty and the beasts!" Meanwhile, a comment on his Instagram summed up the general sentiment on Instagram: "Perfect click," it read.

Gauri Khan also added one more photo from the star-studded night. "One of those nights," she wrote tagging Karan Johar and others.

On Gauri Khan's birthday on October 8, Natasha Poonawalla wished her with a birthday greeting featuring a photo from the party night. Gauri was stunning in pastel-shaded separates.

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter have been spotted chilling with the Kapoor sisters. Earlier this year, social media dug out a photo in which Janhvi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted having lunch together in New York.

Video | Janhvi Kapoor having lunch with her friends in New York. #JanhviKapoorpic.twitter.com/lPqEhpCm84 — Janhvi Kapoor Fanpage (@JanhviKapoorFP) September 4, 2018

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is yet to become a regular at showbiz parties, recently stole the show at the launch of Shweta Nanda Bachchan's new fashion label MXS (in collaboration with Monisha Jaising).

Navya also often finds mention in adorable Instagram posts on her megastar grandfather's social media accounts.

While Janhvi Kapoor has already made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak and has also been roped in for Karan Johar's Takht, there's no word on neither Navya or Khushi joining films yet. Navya is the eldest of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda's two children - she has a brother named Agastya.