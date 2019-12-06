Navya Naveli's Birthday Made Special By 'Squeezy', Cheesy Posts From Shweta And Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek shared this pic of Navya (courtesy bachchan)

Happy birthday, Navya Naveli Nanda! Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter is celebrating her 22nd birthday today, which was made all the more special by adorable birthday greetings from Navya's mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda and "mamu" Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta, who often pours her heart out on Instagram, dedicated this message to Navya: "Happy Birthday, Nablooz. You light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you, Cheezu! Love you crazy loads." Aww, how cute is that? Shweta shared a sun-kissed photo of Navya, which may be from the archives and not from Navya's birthday morning but surely sums up her birthday mood.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan dug out this cool selfie of the mamu-bhanji duo and wrote: "Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much." Navya and Abhishek are "partner in kicks" after all.

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda are also parents to son Agastya, who celebrated his 19th birthday only last month. Shweta wrote an emotional birthday note on Instagram and attached it with a cute photo of the siblings: "Happy Birthday mini me ... it's been quite a thrill being hyper emotional wrecks with you for 19 years! It's time we both grew up. Love you, Agg."

For Abhishek Bachchan too, it's a ritual to post wishes on Navya and Agastya's birthday. Hence, we spotted this: "Happy 19th Birthday Agastya. Love you."

Navya and Agastya, who study abroad, make frequent appearances on Shweta Bachchan's Instagram and sometimes in throwback posts as well. Navya and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan were classmates at Sevenoaks in Kent, England. She is reportedly continuing higher studies at New York's Fordham University. Whether Navya aspires to join Bollywood or not is still not known but in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan had said: "Just because she's related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes."