National Film Awards 2018: 'Heart-Warming', Tweets Anil Kapoor After Janhvi, Khushi Collect Sridevi's Best Actress Prize

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi's co-star of Mr India and brother-in-law, celebrated the actress' posthumous National Award win with a tweet on Thursday evening. Sridevi's Best Actress National Award was collected by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi, and husband Boney Kapoor at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, prompting the Mr India star to describe the moment as nothing less that "heart-warming". Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award for her performance in 2017 movie MOM. Sharing a photo of Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor with President Ram Nath Kovind, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani and Minister of State, I&B, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Mr Kapoor wrote: "Such a proud & heartwarming moment for all of us to watch these beautiful people accept an honor for the most incredible person there ever was! #Sridevi #NationalFilmAwards @BoneyKapoor #JhanviKapoor #KhushiKapoor (sic)."
Highlights
- "Such a proud and heartwarming moment," tweeted Anil Kapoor
- He described Sridevi as "the most incredible person"
- Janhvi, Khushi collected Sridevi's National Award on Thursday
Such a proud & heartwarming moment for all of us to watch these beautiful people accept an honor for the most incredible person there ever was! #Sridevi#NationalFilmAwards@BoneyKapoor#JhanviKapoor#KhushiKapoorpic.twitter.com/AoLeLisdde— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 3, 2018
The National Award winners were announced last month, when the world cheered for Sridevi's first ever National Award win and this what Mr Kapoor had to say: "She might not be among us anymore but her talent, work and memory will live on. Sri was and always will be a shining star in the sky. I know this recognition and this award would mean a lot to her, it surely means a lot to us. So, thank you."
April 13, 2018
CommentsAnil Kapoor and Sridevi famously co-starred in films like Laadla, Jaanbaaz, Judaai and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja but the Shekhar Kapur-directed Mr India remains their most popular movie so far. Sridevi was cast as Seema, a feisty reporter, while Anil Kapoor played violinist Arun who's in charge of a house full of orphans. The name of the film was inspired by one-half of Anil Kapoor's onscreen character - Arun turned into an invisible vigilante by night.
Anil Kapoor is currently busy with the preparations of Sonam Kapoor's wedding, which is scheduled to take place on May 8. On the work front, he has quite a few films in the pipeline - Fanne Khan, Race 3 and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga are in his line-up.