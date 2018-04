Sridevi's National Film Award: 'She's Probably The Best Actor I've Worked With,' Says Shekhar Kapur

Highlights Shekhar Kapur directed Sridevi in Mr India He announced the National Award winners on Friday "Sridevi is one of the best actresses Ive ever worked with," he said

Sridevi posthumously won the Best Actress National Award on Friday and the one to announce it was feature film jury head Shekhar Kapur, who directed the iconic actress in 1987's, co-starring Anil Kapoor. After the National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi, Mr Kapur spoke to NDTV on the side-lines and fondly remembered Sridevi as one of the "best actresses" he's worked with. "I think she's one of the best actresses I've ever worked with," said Mr Kapur, who hasn't made a film after 1996's. However, Mr Kapur's international projects include films likeand the twofilms, in which she's directed Hollywood-A listers such as Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger and Kate Hudson.This is what Shekhar Kapur said about Sridevi being her favourite: "Her ability of giving herself to the part and creating something in front of the camera - without judgement... Most of the other actresses, like Cate Blanchett, that I have worked with judge the film, judge the shot, judge the director. Sridevi said 'Okay, I'm not going to judge this at all. How can I contribute?' Immediately she as on it and all the time. She's probably the best actor I've ever worked with. Just see- it was born out of joy.", the first major science fiction movie in Indian cinema, was Shekhar Kapur's second film as a director and had an epic cast. Sridevi was cast as Seema, a feisty reporter, while Anil Kapoor played violinist Arun who's in charge of a house full of orphans. The name of the film was inspired by one-half of Anil Kapoor's onscreen character - Arun turned into an invisible vigilante by night. Amrish Puri was cast as the famous villain Mogambo while Satish Kaushik played everyone's favourite cook named Calendar. The film's cast also included Ashok Kumar (in a cameo) Bob Christo, Aftab Shivdasani (as a child artiste) and Annu Kapoor. After Sridevi died in February this year, Shekhar Kapur posted his heart-felt tribute to the actress in an Instagram post, writing: "You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip." Sridevi drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom in February.The 65th National Film Awards also honoured Sridevi'sco-star Vinod Khanna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The National Awards ceremony will be held on May 3.