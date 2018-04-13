Sridevi's National Film Award: 'She's Probably The Best Actor I've Worked With,' Says Shekhar Kapur

"I think she's one of the best actresses I've ever worked with," said Shekhar Kapur after Sridevi posthumously won the Best Actress National Award

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 13, 2018 16:11 IST
Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur on the sets of Mr India

New Delhi: 

  1. Shekhar Kapur directed Sridevi in Mr India
  2. He announced the National Award winners on Friday
  3. "Sridevi is one of the best actresses Ive ever worked with," he said
Sridevi posthumously won the Best Actress National Award on Friday and the one to announce it was feature film jury head Shekhar Kapur, who directed the iconic actress in 1987's Mr India, co-starring Anil Kapoor. After the National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi, Mr Kapur spoke to NDTV on the side-lines and fondly remembered Sridevi as one of the "best actresses" he's worked with. "I think she's one of the best actresses I've ever worked with," said Mr Kapur, who hasn't made a film after 1996's Bandit Queen. However, Mr Kapur's international projects include films like The Four Feathers and the two Elizabeth films, in which she's directed Hollywood-A listers such as Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger and Kate Hudson.

This is what Shekhar Kapur said about Sridevi being her favourite: "Her ability of giving herself to the part and creating something in front of the camera - without judgement... Most of the other actresses, like Cate Blanchett, that I have worked with judge the film, judge the shot, judge the director. Sridevi said 'Okay, I'm not going to judge this at all. How can I contribute?' Immediately she as on it and all the time. She's probably the best actor I've ever worked with. Just see Mr India - it was born out of joy."

Mr India, the first major science fiction movie in Indian cinema, was Shekhar Kapur's second film as a director and had an epic cast. Sridevi was cast as Seema, a feisty reporter, while Anil Kapoor played violinist Arun who's in charge of a house full of orphans. The name of the film was inspired by one-half of Anil Kapoor's onscreen character - Arun turned into an invisible vigilante by night. Amrish Puri was cast as the famous villain Mogambo while Satish Kaushik played everyone's favourite cook named Calendar. The film's cast also included Ashok Kumar (in a cameo) Bob Christo, Aftab Shivdasani (as a child artiste) and Annu Kapoor.

After Sridevi died in February this year, Shekhar Kapur posted his heart-felt tribute to the actress in an Instagram post, writing: "You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip." Sridevi drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom in February.
 
 

You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you . You were never less than surprising. As a human being you were incredibly supportive of those you were close to. I remember when everyone was going at me for a film that was threatening to fall apart .. you fought for me like a tigress. You were so loyal to your Directors. It's unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It's devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi ! #sridevi #mrindia #film

A post shared by @ shekharkapur on



The 65th National Film Awards also honoured Sridevi's Chandni co-star Vinod Khanna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The National Awards ceremony will be held on May 3.
 

