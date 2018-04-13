Sridevi's National Film Award: 'She's Probably The Best Actor I've Worked With,' Says Shekhar Kapur

Highlights
- Shekhar Kapur directed Sridevi in Mr India
- He announced the National Award winners on Friday
- "Sridevi is one of the best actresses Ive ever worked with," he said
This is what Shekhar Kapur said about Sridevi being her favourite: "Her ability of giving herself to the part and creating something in front of the camera - without judgement... Most of the other actresses, like Cate Blanchett, that I have worked with judge the film, judge the shot, judge the director. Sridevi said 'Okay, I'm not going to judge this at all. How can I contribute?' Immediately she as on it and all the time. She's probably the best actor I've ever worked with. Just see Mr India - it was born out of joy."
Mr India, the first major science fiction movie in Indian cinema, was Shekhar Kapur's second film as a director and had an epic cast. Sridevi was cast as Seema, a feisty reporter, while Anil Kapoor played violinist Arun who's in charge of a house full of orphans. The name of the film was inspired by one-half of Anil Kapoor's onscreen character - Arun turned into an invisible vigilante by night. Amrish Puri was cast as the famous villain Mogambo while Satish Kaushik played everyone's favourite cook named Calendar. The film's cast also included Ashok Kumar (in a cameo) Bob Christo, Aftab Shivdasani (as a child artiste) and Annu Kapoor.
You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you . You were never less than surprising. As a human being you were incredibly supportive of those you were close to. I remember when everyone was going at me for a film that was threatening to fall apart .. you fought for me like a tigress. You were so loyal to your Directors. It's unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It's devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi ! #sridevi #mrindia #film
The 65th National Film Awards also honoured Sridevi's Chandni co-star Vinod Khanna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The National Awards ceremony will be held on May 3.