To Sridevi, With Love From Her Mr India Director Shekhar Kapur

Sridevi'sdirector Shekhar Kapur posted a heartfelt note on Instagram for the megastar who died at the age of 54 in Dubai on Saturday., a cult classic, released in 1987 and starred Sridevi opposite her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor. "You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you. You were never less than surprising," Shekhar Kapur wrote while posting a picture with Sridevi from the sets of. (The picture was originally posted on Instagram by a handle operating under the moniker thatindiancinephile).The makers of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor'swere reportedly planning a sequel to the film. "The idea is to take the story forward, but not just for the heck of it. We wanted a solid plot, and we have got it," a source told Deccan Chronicle some months ago. In his post, Shekhar Kapur mentioned that the sequel 'should have been made.' "You were so loyal to your directors. It's unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2! Honestly, that film should have been made by now."Read Shekhar Kapur's full post here.In Mr India, Anil Kapoor featured as Arun, a violinist, in charge of orphans living in his beachside bungalow while Sridevi played a news reporter Seema, who had rented a room in Arun's bungalow. Arun turned into a superhero overnight due to a scientific discovery. Amrish Puri starred in the negative role of Mogambo. Sridevi, who was considered the first female superstar of Indian cinema, died in Dubai of a cardiac arrest. She was attending a family wedding there and was accompanied by husband Boney Kapoor (the producer of) and younger daughter Khushi. Elder daughter Janhvi was in Mumbai due to work commitments.Sridevi's body is expected to arrive Mumbai in sometime and the last rites will be performed today. Stars like Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Tabu and others visited Anil Kapoor's house.