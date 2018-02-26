To Sridevi, With Love From Her Mr India Director Shekhar Kapur

Highlights
- "Your energy on camera was scintillating," wrote Shekhar Kapur
- "Mr India 2 should have been made by now," he added
- Mr India released in 1987
The makers of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's Mr India were reportedly planning a sequel to the film. "The idea is to take the story forward, but not just for the heck of it. We wanted a solid plot, and we have got it," a source told Deccan Chronicle some months ago. In his post, Shekhar Kapur mentioned that the sequel 'should have been made.' "You were so loyal to your directors. It's unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2! Honestly, that film should have been made by now."
You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you . You were never less than surprising. As a human being you were incredibly supportive of those you were close to. I remember when everyone was going at me for a film that was threatening to fall apart .. you fought for me like a tigress. You were so loyal to your Directors. It's unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It's devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi ! #sridevi #mrindia #film
In Mr India, Anil Kapoor featured as Arun, a violinist, in charge of orphans living in his beachside bungalow while Sridevi played a news reporter Seema, who had rented a room in Arun's bungalow. Arun turned into a superhero overnight due to a scientific discovery. Amrish Puri starred in the negative role of Mogambo.
Sridevi's body is expected to arrive Mumbai in sometime and the last rites will be performed today. Stars like Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Tabu and others visited Anil Kapoor's house.