Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pics With Son Gautham And Daughter Sitara From Birthday Celebrations

Namrata shared this image. (courtesy: NamrataShriodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar shared images from her 52nd birthday celebrations on Instagram feed. Namrata shared a bunch of images with her friends. In one picture, she can be seen cutting the birthday cake with son Gautham and daughter Sitara by her side. She wrote in the caption, "One of the best evenings spent with family, friends and loved ones! A special thank you to @sabina.xavier for being such a wonderful host I will cherish these fond memories!" Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "Love love and so much love." Mahesh Babu was MIA from the celebrations. Take a look:

On Monday, Mahesh Babu shared a beautiful picture of his wife on Instagram alongside a message. It read, "Happy Birthday NSG....Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better. Have a rocking 2024." Take a look:

Mahesh Babu, Namrata, son Gautham and daughter Sitara are often spotted together on a family vacation. Giving a tour of Edinburgh, Namrata shared photos and reels on her Insta feed a couple of months back. She captioned the pictures, "A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle... and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland "

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. They welcomed Gautham, one year later. They are parents to daughter Sitara who turned 11 this year.

Mahesh Babu made his debut as a lead with Raja Kumarudu (1999) opposite Preity Zinta. He has featured in films like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Maharshi, to name a few. He will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram.