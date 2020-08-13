Namrata Shirodkar Shares Her Answer To The 'Tricky' Question That Crowned Her Miss India

Namrata Shirodkar in a still from the video. (courtesy: namratashirodkar )

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned Miss India in the year 1993, shared a video on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The video also features actress Pooja Batra, who was one of three finalists in the pageant. The video has snippets from Namrata's crowning moments as well as the question and answer round. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Namrata Shirodkar, wrote: "Was asked a tricky question that dates back centuries! This was my answer... What would yours be?" The question that was asked to the three finalists was: "What came first, the chicken or the egg?" Here's what Namrata's response was: "Chicken. If there was no chicken, there would be no egg."

Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post: "Many moments relived. The excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all... It's all about that moment. One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile. Dream big! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is you. This has always been my mantra. For all the girls who dream, make it happen. Nothing is impossible."

Last month, Namrata's sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar posted a video from the third round of the pageant, where the top five contestants were asked different questions. The question that Namrata was asked was: "If you woke up one morning and found Count Dracula sleeping in your bed, what would you do?" She replied, "Well, I would be really frightened but then I would make friends with him."

Namrata Shirodkar is best-known for her performances in Hindi movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She has also featured in Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam films. She also starred in 2004's Bride And Prejudice, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She is married to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, whom she met while filming 2000 film Vamsi and the couple are parents to a son named Gautham and daughter Sitara.