To Birthday Boy Mahesh Babu, With Love From Sitara, Gautham And Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu with daughter Sitara. (courtesy: sitaraghattamaneni)

Highlights "My most favourite day of the year," wrote Sitara

"You're the best dad ever. I love you so much," she added

"Thank you for being my favourite gaming partner," wrote Gautham

As Telugu star Mahesh Babu blows out 45 candles on his birthday cake on Sunday, the actor's fans, friends and of course, family members, shared greetings for him on social media. Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara posted a super cute video wishing her father, which she accompanied with a note and throwback picture. "My most favourite day of the year! Happy Birthday, Nanna. You're the best dad ever. I love you so much," she wrote. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's son Gautham added a super cute Instagram entry, featuring his father and he captioned the post: "Happy Birthday, Nanna! Thank you for being you and most importantly my favourite gaming partner. I love you lots."

Check out the posts here:

Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar wouldn't have missed wishing the actor on his special day and so she did with a super cute picture and these words: "True love is how I experience it with you. Happy Birthday MB. I love you. Now and always."

Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law and actress Shilpa Shirodkar, in her birthday greeting for the Maharshi actor, wrote: "To my bestest brother-in-law. Happy, happy birthday my dearest Mahesh. Love you lots."

Earlier this week, the actor shared a special post for his fans on social media, in which he wrote: "I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in the year 2005. The couple are parents to a son named Gautham (13) and a 8-year-old daughter named Sitara. The actor was last seen in the high-octane Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.