Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara Tried A Tongue Twister. Guess Who Got It Right?

South star Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara grabbed a spot on the trends list on Wednesday with an adorable video featuring a snippet of their "family time." Mahesh Babu shared a video on his Instagram profile on Tuesday featuring Sitara and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the video, Sitara and Mahesh Babu can be seen trying out this tongue twister together - "how much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood." Sitara, sitting on Mahesh Babu's lap can be seen laughing at her dad's failed attempts to pronounce the tongue twister correctly. Sharing the adorable video, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Time for a tongue twister! She's convinced she's got it right." Mahesh Babu also added the hashtags #staysafe, #homebound and #familytime to his post. Take a look:

Within minutes, Mahesh Babu's video was flooded with comments from his family and fans. Reacting to the video, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar added multiple heart icons. She also reposted the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Impossible they are."

Mahesh Babu's pictures and videos featuring his kids Gautham and Sitara are oodles of cuteness. A few days back, Mahesh Babu shared a super cute picture of himself and Sitara and it has our heart. "Building memories one step at a time," wrote Mahesh Babu.

Here's a video of Mahesh Babu and Gautham checking who is taller. "Height check! He's tall," wrote Mahesh Babu.

We are yet to get over this adorable picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara "goofing around."

Mahesh Babu, who met Namrata Shirodkar on the sets of the 2005 film Vamsi, got married to her in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu is best-known for his performances in films such as Okkadu, Nijam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu and Aagadu. He was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.