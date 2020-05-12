Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Daughter Sitara Is 'Daddy's Girl.' Here's Proof

Namrata Shirodkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

South star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara always wins our hearts with her adorable pictures. The reason we brought this up today is because the little munchkin once again stole the show on the Internet, courtesy her super cute photo with dad Mahesh Babu. On Tuesday, Namrata added a new photo to her "memory therapy" album, in which pint-sized Sitara can be seen what appears to be whispering in her dad's ear. Sharing the picture, Namrata called Sitara "daddy's girl" and revealed what happens whenever she says no to Sitara's demands. "Some things never change. When mom says no, dad says yes to everything. #daddysgirl. #memorytherapy, one for each day," wrote Namrata in her caption.

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. The couple welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and Sitara was born in 2012.

Mahesh Babu and Sitara's adorable pictures always lift up our mood. Remember the one in which the actor could be seen "goofing around" with his little daughter in their home during quarantine? Here's the photo we are talking about:

How can we forget the photo in which Sitara could be seen giving a head massage to Mahesh Babu? Sharing the photo, Namrata had captioned it like this: "Watching GG (Gautham) play his game! MB had a head massage volunteer, only to finish in 2 mins. Feedback says it was great while it lasted."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was his fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 film Maharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder. Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film in the pipeline.