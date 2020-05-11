'Memory Therapy': Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Throwback Video Of Sitara 'Hogging The Limelight'

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Highlights "Evenings like this," wrote Namrata

Mahesh Babu was seen clicking pictures of Sitara

"One for each day," Namrata added

Namrata Shirodkar never fails to brighten up our day with her throwback pictures featuring son Gautham, daughter Sitara and actor husband Mahesh Babu. Adding to her series "memory therapy," Namrata shared a super adorable throwback video of her family on Monday and it is winning our hearts. In the video, a pint-sized Sitara was seen "hogging the limelight" as she posed with hills in the backdrop. Mahesh Babu was seen clicking pictures of Sitara while Gautham looked at his father. Namrata was seen enjoying the family time. Sharing the adorable snippet of their family vacation, Namrata wrote, "Evenings like these... capturing the sun set.. Sitara hogging the limelight." She also wrote "one for each day" and added the hashtag "memory therapy" to her post. Take a look:

Namrata, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing throwback pictures and videos of her family. In coronavirus lockdown, Namrata is rummaging through the dust-caked albums and fishing out priceless throwback memories. A few days back, Namrata shared a video of baby Sitara singing a song and it made her Instafam swoon. "Daddy's girl," wrote Namrata. Take a look:

Earlier, Namrata shared a super cute family throwback picture of Mahesh Babu and a pint-sized Gautham. In the picture, the father-son duo was seen spending quality time as they smiled for the camera with all their hearts. "Little moments... great memories," read an excerpt of Namrata's caption. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005. They got married in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.