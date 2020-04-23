'When Sitara Was 5': Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback Video Of Her Daughter Is Pure Gold

Sitara, from the video shared by Namrata Shirodkar. (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar is driving our coronavirus lockdown blues away. The actress keeps adding to her throwback diaries and treats her Instafam to super adorable pictures and videos. Adding to her "one for each day" series, Namrata dropped another super cute video of 5-year-old Sitara on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the video, a pint-sized Sitara can be seen explaining her plan of throwing a surprise birthday party for dad Mahesh Babu. Sitara, with her hand gestures, can be seen detailing out the party plan. Sharing the adorable family video, Namrata wrote, "Memory therapy... One for each day. When Sitara was 5!! Watching her babbling all the time was our favourite pass time... Describing her surprise birthday plan for Mahesh Babu... Love the little hand gestures." Namrata also added the hashtags "can she get any cuter" and "throwback Thursday" to her post.

Namrata Shirodkar, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing priceless throwback posts on her Instagram profile. Her videos of baby Sitara singing to songs in the car have been a hit. A few days back, Namrata shared a snippet of a pint-sized Sitara singing to a song in the car. In the video, Sitara was seen singing as she smiled with all her heart. "One for each day," wrote Namrata.

Sitara and Mahesh Babu are spending a lot of quality time in lockdown. Mahesh Babu shared an adorable snippet where the father-daughter duo was seen "goofing around." "Goofing around. The new normal. Stay home, stay safe, stay strong," wrote Mahesh.

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005. They got married in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.