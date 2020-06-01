When Namrata Shirodkar Went Cycling In Germany With Son Gautham And Daughter Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar with son Gautham and daughter Sitara. (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Namrata Shirodkar just made our Monday better. Adding to her series "memory therapy," Namrata shared a super adorable throwback video featuring son Gautham and daughter Sitara and it is making Namrata's Instafam swoon. The video, which is a snippet from their vacation in Germany, features Namrata, Gautham and Sitara cycling on the roads of Baden-Baden. Baden-Baden is a spa town in southwestern Germany. In the video, Namrata and Gautham can be seen cycling together while Sitara can be seen following them. Sharing the video, Namrata wrote, "The fall season in Brenners (Germany). Cycling with my babies. Nothing like it. Sitara Ghattamaneni, you better speed up next time." She also added the hashtags "Baden-Baden days," "memory therapy" and "one for each day" to her post. Take a look:

Namrata, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing adorable throwback posts featuring husband Mahesh Babu, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. A few days ago, Namrata treated her Instafam to a throwback picture of Gautham and Sitara. In the picture, a pint-sized Sitara can be seen looking at the camera while Gautham can be seen smiling with all his heart. "Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show. My two lifelines," wrote Namrata.

Earlier, Namrata shared this super cute throwback picture of Mahesh Babu holding Gautham. "Mahesh Babu, do you even remember where this was? Please remind me. Just too adorable! Gautam Ghattamaneni, you've beaten the growing game and how," Namrata captioned the picture. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005. They got married in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu, star of films such as Okkadu, Nijam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu and Aagadu, was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.