Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback Pic Of Mahesh Babu And Son Gautham Is 'Just Too Adorable'

Namrata Shirodkar's throwback game is getting stronger by the day. The actress, who is rummaging through the dust-caked family albums in lockdown, just dropped another adorable throwback picture on her Instagram profile. Adding to her series "memory therapy," Namrata shared a picture featuring Mahesh Babu and their son Gautham and it is a blast from the past. In the picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen holding a pint-sized Gautham as they pose for the camera together. Sharing the picture, Namrata asked Mahesh to "remind" her of the place where the picture was taken. She wrote, "Mahesh Babu, do you even remember where this was? Please remind me. Just too adorable." She further added, "Gautham Ghattamaneni, you have beaten the growing game and how." Namrata also added the hashtags "memory therapy" and "one for each day" to her post. Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar keeps treating her Instafam to adorable throwback pictures featuring Mahesh Babu, son Gautham and daughter Sitara. A few days ago, Namrata shared this adorable snippet of Sitara's "first attempt on the pottery wheel." "My little potter. Sitara Ghattamaneni's first time on the pottery wheel. We were all curious to watch those little hands make magic. She's more concerned about cleaning her hands," wrote Namrata. Take a look:

Here's a super cute throwback video of Sitara singing in the car. "We never had to create a travel playlist. My little one is a total entertainment package. She makes the journey so much more fun," wrote Namrata.

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005. They got married in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.