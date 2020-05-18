Mahesh Babu And Son Gautham Play 'Blink You Lose' In Namrata Shirodkar's Throwback Video. Guess Who Lost

Namrata Shirodkar shared this video. (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Highlights "One for each day," wrote Namrata

The video features Mahesh Babu and Gautham

They were seen playing "blink and you lose"

Namrata Shirodkar, in coronavirus lockdown, is taking numerous trips down the memory lane and coming back with adorable throwback memories featuring her actor husband Mahesh Babu and kids Gautham and Sitara. Adding to her series "memory therapy," on Monday, Namrata shared another throwback video featuring Mahesh Babu and Gautham and it is just too adorable. In the video, Mahesh and Gautham were seen playing "blink and you lose." In this game, two participants need to stare at each other's eyes without blinking. In the video, a pint-sized Gautham was seen laughing with all his heart while playing the game with his dad Mahesh Babu. Gautham was seen trying to control his laughter while Mahesh Babu was seen laughing at Gautham. Sharing the adorable video, Namrata wrote, "For those of you who are new to this game, this was a 'blink and you lose' competition! As you can see GG (Gautam Ghattamaneni) wasn't able to hold his laughter or his eyes open. Such a baby." She also added the hashtag "memory therapy" to her post. Take a look at the adorable family video here:

Namrata, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing priceless throwback memories on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Namrata shared a super cute snippet of Mahesh Babu and Sitara's "little teddy concert." Take a look:

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005. They got married in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.