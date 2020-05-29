Namrata Shirodkar's 'Two Lifelines' - Gautham And Sitara. See Their Throwback Pic

Namrata Shirodkar shared this image. (courtesy namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata's throwback picture features a pint-sized Sitara with Gautham

"Grateful for this lifetime," wrote Namrata

"Memory therapy," she added

Namrata Shirodkar keeps treating her Instafam to adorable throwback pictures featuring her husband Mahesh Babu and her kids, Gautham and Sitara. Adding to her series "memory therapy," Namrata shared another throwback picture on her Instagram profile on Friday. In the picture, a pint-sized Sitara can be seen looking at the camera while Gautham can be seen smiling with all his heart. Sharing the super cute throwback picture of the siblings, Namrata captioned it with an equally adorable caption: "Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show. My two lifelines, grateful for this lifetime." She further wrote, "one for each day," and added the hashtags "memory therapy" and "stay home stay safe" to her post. Take a look:

In coronavirus lockdown, Namrata is taking several trips down the memory lane and revisiting memories. A few days ago, Namrata shared a super adorable throwback picture of Mahesh Babu holding Gautham. "Mahesh Babu, do u even remember where this was? Please remind me. Just too adorable. Gautam Ghattamaneni, you've beaten the growing game and how," Namrata captioned the picture. Take a look:

Here's a throwback video of Sitara singing in the car. "We never had to create a travel playlist," wrote Namrata.

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005. They got married in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu, star of films such as Okkadu, Nijam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu and Aagadu, was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.