This Pic Of Mahesh Babu With Son Gautham Is The Perfect Throwback Thursday Treat

After sharing a bunch of throwback photos of her daughter Sitara, actress Namrata Shirodkar picked a million-dollar picture of her son Gautham to continue her Throwback Thursday tradition. The actress delighted her fans by sharing an old photo of actor husband Mahesh Babu and Gautham from the time when their son was just a little kid. In the picture, which is slightly blurry, Gautham looks beyond adorable as he sits on his father's back and plays with him in their house. Needless to say, his smile stole the show on the Internet. Sharing the throwback, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "One for each day. Memory therapy. Little moments... Great memories. #ThrowbackThursday."

Namrata Shirodkar is keeping herself and her fans busy by sharing priceless throwback photos of her family amid the nationwide lockdown. On Wednesday, she made a trip down memory lane and dug out a picture of herself holding little Sitara in her arms. "One for each day. Started out as a stroll, ending up in my arms as Madame refused to walk! Had to head right back," she wrote while sharing the post.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. The couple are parents to two children, Gautam and Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. Sarileru Neekevvaru was the actor's fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 film Maharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder.

Namrata Shirodkar, a former beauty queen, made her debut in Bollywood in 1998 with Salman Khan's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She has also featured in films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride And Prejudice. Namrata has also worked in a couple of Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.