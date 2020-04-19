'Memory Therapy': Namrata Shirodkar Shares A Throwback Video Of Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar shared this video. (courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback video

It features Sitara

Sitara can be seen singing in the car

Namrata Shirodkar has been filling up Instagram with super adorable videos of baby Sitara singing in the car. Adding to her series "one for each day," Namrata on Sunday, dropped another uber cute video of her daughter Sitara singing in the car and it's making her Instafam swoon. In the video, Sitara dressed in a light blue outfit and a bindi can be seen matching her lips to the song playing in the car. She can be seen smiling with all her heart as she sings to the camera. Sharing the video, Namrata wrote, "One for each day." She also added the hashtag "memory therapy" to her post. Take a look:

Namrata. In coronavirus lockdown, has been rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. On Saturday, Namrata took a trip down the memory lane and came back with another adorable video of Sitara singing in the car. Take a look:

We are yet to get over the throwback picture featuring Mahesh Babu and their son Gautham. In the set of pictures, the father-son duo can be seen posing for the camera as they smile with all their hearts. Take a look:

Here's another throwback featuring Mahesh Babu and a pint-sized Gautham. Gautham can be seen posing while sitting on his father's back. Aww!

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned the Femina Miss India in 1993, met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the film Vamsi in 2005. They got married in the same year. They welcomed their son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2020 action-comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru where he shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh among others.