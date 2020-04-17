Mahesh Babu Goofing Around With Son Gautham In This Throwback Pic Is Dad Goals

"Love is all you were born with, love is all you can give," wrote Namrata

Namrata Shirdkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

New Delhi:

Namrata Shirodkar, on Friday, shared a new set of throwback photos of her actor husband Mahesh Babu and son Gautham. The actress has been sharing priceless throwback pictures of her daughter Sitara and son Gautham for quite some time. In her latest post, Mahesh Babu can be seen goofing around with Gautham. The father-son duo look beyond adorable. Mahesh Babu can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt and black shorts while Gautham looks cute in a matching t-shirt and orange trousers. Sharing the pictures, Namrata Shirodkar wrote: "One for each day. Memory therapy! Love is all you were born with love is all you can give... Love is all we got. Send love, be kind, be grateful for all that we have."

Take a look at her post here:

Yesterday, Namrata posted an old photo of Gautham from the time when he was a little kid. In the picture, he could be seen sitting on Mahesh Babu's back. "One for each day. Memory therapy. Little moments... great memories," she wrote.

Before that, she posted a picture of herself holding little Sitara in her arms. "One for each day. Started out as a stroll, ending up in my arms as Madame refused to walk! Had to head right back," she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. Sarileru Neekevvaru was the actor's fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 film Maharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder.

