Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Clicks A Million-Dollar Selfie With Kendall Jenner

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sitara Ghattamaneni met Kendall Jenner during a family trip to Italy. She shared selfies with Jenner on her Instagram Stories with a white heart. Namrata Shirodkar posted an airport photo of Sitara and Gautham as well.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu star Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar, had an absolute fan-girl moment. On her family trip to Italy, the 12-year-old had a chance encounter with beauty mogul Kendall Jenner.

On Thursday (May 8), Sitara Ghattamaneni dropped a collage of selfies with Kendall Jenner on her Instagram Stories. In the snaps, the duo is seen rocking casual ensembles. They flashed beaming smiles for the camera. The photo appears to have been clicked inside an aeroplane.

Sitara Ghattamaneni ditched any fancy caption. She simply tagged Kendall Jenner in the post and added a white heart emoji.

Instagram/Sitara Ghattamaneni

On the same day, Namrata Shirodkar uploaded a picture on her Instagram Stories featuring her kids – daughter Sitara and son Gautham. In the image, the siblings are seen walking inside the airport premises. Carrying backpacks, they look ready for the getaway. Mahesh Babu is missing from the frame.

“Travel diaries… en route!!??” read her caption.

Instagram/Namrata Shirodkar

Back in March, Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni appeared in a commercial for a clothing brand. In the video, Sitara was seen offering his father a fun crash course on the Gen-Z lingo. Words like “vibe”, “drip” and “fam-jam” were used in the conversation.

Safe to say, Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni dished out absolute father-daughter goals in the clip. The advertisement was posted on the company's official Instagram page.

"New Times. New Trends. Serving style, swag, and cool vibes!" read the side note.

Last year, Sitara Ghattamaneni weighed in about carrying forward her family legacy. Sitara's grandfather, Krishna, was a legendary actor in his time.

Sitara Ghattamaneni, in a conversation with iDream, said, “It feels really good to be able to carry this legacy forward. It feels great to be part of this wonderful family. I get asked a lot if I want to act. It's something I'm considering a lot right now. I am interested in both acting and modelling, actually. But I am only 12, so I am not sure yet.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got married in 2005. The couple welcomed Gautham in 2006 and Sitara in 2012.