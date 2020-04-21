A Glimpse Of Mahesh Babu 'Goofing Around' With Daughter Sitara During Lockdown

Mahesh Babu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh )

Highlights Mahesh Babu shared a post on Tuesday

"Quarantine and chill," he wrote

The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru

Having a dull day? Don't worry, Mahesh Babu's latest post on Instagram will instantly cheer you up. The actor, on Tuesday, shared a goofy picture of himself and his daughter Sitara on his social media profile and gave his fans a glimpse of his quarantine diaries. In the picture, the south star and Sitara can be seen making goofy faces and we can't get enough of it. Mahesh Babu can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt while Sitara looks adorable in a printed top. Sharing the photo, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Goofing around. The new normal. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay strong. #quarantineandchill."

Check out the actor's post here:

A couple of days ago, Mahesh Babu shared a video of himself playing a virtual tennis game with his son Gautham. "Making the most of each day! Game night with Gautham," he captioned his post.

How can we forget the post in which Mahesh Babu revealed his quarantine "perks"? The post featured the actor chilling with Sitara in their house. "Quarantined nights has its own perks. Staying home is staying safe!" he wrote.

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 after he met her on the sets of their film Vamsi. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in a SS Rajamouli-directed film. Sarileru Neekevvaru is the actor's fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 film Maharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder. Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma. Mahesh Babu also has a Parasuram-directed film in the pipeline.