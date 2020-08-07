Mahesh Babu Would Like His Fans To Do This On His Birthday

Mahesh Babu will celebrate his 44th birthday on August 8. (Image courtesy: mbofficialteam)

Actor Mahesh Babu requested fans to "avoid social gatherings" on his birthday tomorrow, in sync with the guidelines issued by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor posted a message on his Instagram page, which read: "I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe." Mahesh Babu will celebrate his 44th birthday on August 8.

Here's Mahesh Babu's message, addressed to his "dear fans":

Mahesh Babu is one of the most revered actors in Telugu cinema and every year fans celebrate his birthday with pomp and show. They also gather outside his home in Hyderabad hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Mahesh Babu, son of Telugu actor Krishna, started his career as a child artiste with 1989 film Poratam, featuring his father. He also starred in his father's films Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy among others. Mahesh Babu made his full-fledged silver screen debut with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Preity Zinta. He went on to feature in commercial potboilers like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu.

Mahesh Babu's last few films SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi have all been super successful at the box office and his upcoming film is Sarileru Neekevvaru. He is also producing Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Major.

Mahesh Babu is married to Namrata Shirodkar, whom he met while filming Vamsi (2000) and they got married in 2005. They are parents to daughter Sitara and son Gautam.