Namrata Shirodkar Posts Pic Of Last Day On Bride And Prejudice Set - Spot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Namrata Shirodkar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: namratashirodkar)

Highlights Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu met on the sets of Vamsi

They got married after dating for five years

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are parents to Gautham and Sitara

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback picture which documented the "end of a phase" for her. Namrata, who quit films to marry Mahesh Babu in 2005, shared a picture from the sets of her last Hindi movie Bride And Prejudice on the last of the shoot in London. She wrote, "This one is special. My last day on the sets of my last film Bride And Prejudice. It was a wrap for our film and the end of a phase for me. Was getting home to be married." Gurinder Chaddha-directed Bride And Prejudice was inspired by Jane Austen's novel Pride And Prejudice and it featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead role.

In the picture, Namrata and Aishwarya can be seen seated on the either side of Gurinder Chadha. "Three long months in London with this mammoth cast and crew... Enjoyed every single bit of it. So many memories attached to this one," Namrata Shirodkar added in caption.

Here's the picture:

Namrata Shirodkar, former Miss India, debuted in Bollywood in 1998 - her two feature films were Hero Hindustani and Mere Do Anmol Ratan while she had a cameo in Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. She went on to star in Hindi films like Kachche Dhaage, Vaastav and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She also featured in critically acclaimed movie Astitva alongside Tabu.

Namrata Shirodkar met Mahesh Babu while filming Telugu film Vamsi. They started dating shortly after completing filming and got married five years later. Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are parents to son Gautham, 13, and daughter Sitara, who will turn 8 in a couple of weeks.