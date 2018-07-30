Mulk: No Stay on Release Of Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's Film, Says Director

A still from Mulk. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "No such order has been served upon us," says Anubhav Sinha Mulk is releasing on August 3, says director The film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Prateik Babbar

Anubhav Sinha's Mulk is releasing as per schedule on August 3, the director said in a statement, which he shared on Twitter. On Monday, reports of a stay order issued on the release of Mulk, starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, were being circulated on social media and WhatsApp, which the filmmaker says are false. "No such order has been served upon us. If someone has mischievously mislead the court and if the court has really passed such an order we hall move in a petition to vacate the same ASAP," read the statement shared by Anubhav Sinha. Team Mulk retweeted Anubhav's post on their respective social media accounts. "Logistically all arrangements are in place to release the film on the set date - August 3," he added.

Read Anubhav Sinha's statement here:

The trailer of Mulk released to mixed response on social media in July. Several twitter users praised Anubhav Sinha for talking about a sensitive issue with maturity while a section of the Internet disagreed and trolled him. Mulk is the story of a Muslim family (the patriarch of which is played by Rishi Kapoor), branded traitors, after one of their members is killed in a terrorist encounter. Taapsee Pannu plays the defense lawyer, who wants to establish that the family is being targeted because of their religion.

Speaking about his film to news agency PTI, Anubhav Sinha said: "The film has a good intent, it is not a political film in anyway. It is a very social film, about everyone. I knew I wasn't going to take a political side, I wanted to take a human side which can't be wrong or controversial."

Mulk also stars Neena Gupta, Ashutosh Rana and Prateik Babbar.

(With inputs from PTI)