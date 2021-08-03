On 3 Years Of Mulk, Taapsee Pannu Pays A Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor with Taapsee Pannu. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu and late actor Rishi Kapoor's film Mulk completed three years today. The courtroom drama, written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, released on August 3 in 2018. Marking three years of the film on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu paid a heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor, who died at the age of 67 on April 30 last year. Rishi Kapoor played the role of lawyer Murad Ali Mohammed while Taapsee Pannu portrayed the role of his daughter-in-law and lawyer Aarti in the film. Sharing the trailer of Mulk, Taapsee Pannu wrote: "3 years of a film that will always remain a special one. Still remember the time we spent together with Rishi Kapoor ji. Today as the film completes 3 years, here's a tribute to our legendary actor, Murad Ali Mohammed! You'll always be missed Chintu ji."

Mulk was one of Rishi Kapoor's last films and he was diagnosed with cancer in the same year the film opened in theatres.

See Taapsee Pannu's tweet here:

Mulk, which shows the story of a Muslim joint family, also starred Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kumud Mishra, Prachee Shah Pandya and Vartika Singh.

On three years Mulk, Anubhav Sinha also shared some BTS pictures from the sets of the film featuring himself, Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. He wrote: "Three years back. This date. This film changed my life. #MULK."

Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor also worked together in the 2013 remake of Chashme Baddoor. They garnered a whole lot of praise for their respective performances in Mulk, which was critically acclaimed for its storyline.