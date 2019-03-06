Details About Ayushmann Khurrana's Next Film Article 15 By Mulk Director

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15 (Image courtesy: Twitter).

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has embraced a gamut of onscreen characters - from a sperm donor (Vicky Donor) to a visually-impaired pianist (AndhaDhun) - will next be seen playing the role of a police officer in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Article 15. Mr Sinha unveiled the film's first look on Wednesday. "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way," Ayushmann said in a statement.

"Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It was the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15," he added.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha's next film #Article15... Costars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Filming commenced on 1 March 2019 in #Lucknow... Ayushmann's look from the film: pic.twitter.com/XGtrzhUNXq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, while Ayushmann Khurrana will play the protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nassar, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Shubrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Anubhav Sinha, who last directed Mulk, said his new movie is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party.

"A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors," Anubhav Sinha said.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1 in Lucknow.