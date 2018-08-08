Mulk Box Office Collection Day 5: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu's Film Earns Over Rs 9 Crore

A still from Mulk (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor's Mulk appears to be winning the ongoing box office battle with Fanney Khan and Karwaan. According to Box Office India report, Mulk has performed relatively better than the other two films. The film's current total now stands at Rs 9.25 crore. Mulk opened in theatres last Friday and scored an opening day collection of Rs 1.68 crores. Over the weekend, Anubhav Sinha's courtroom drama made Rs 5 crore, Box Office India report stated. "Mulk made a little ground on Tuesday as the film went up a little as compared to Monday," said the Box Office India report.

While Mulk opened to some very good reviews, the film's box office score is underwhelming. Here is Mulk's performance at the box office:

#Mulk witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun... Weekdays are crucial... Fri 1.68 cr, Sat 2.81 cr, Sun 3.67 cr. Total: Rs 8.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee gave Mulk 4 stars out of 5. "Mulk articulates the prejudice of those that are quick to tar an entire community with the same brush for the violent actions of a few, but see no wrong in the systemic violence - political, social and economic - that is perpetrated day in and day out on those that are condemned to the fringes of a counterfeit development story designed to serve narrow interests. Mulk is an important film because it reflects the concerns of those that hold humanity dear and abhor binaries fuelled by WhatsApp-driven fear-mongering," he wrote.

Mulk is courtroom drama headlined by Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor. Taapsee Pannu plays the defence lawyer to Murad Ali Mohammad and his family, who have been branded traitors after a terrorist attack in the city. Mulk also stars Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapoor.