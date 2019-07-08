Sorry, Next Time: Taapsee Pannu Tweets Back To Troll Who Said She Can't Act

Taapsee Pannu is reuniting with Anubhav Sinha (Courtesy: taapsee )

Highlights "You should caste (sic) some other actress," wrote the troll The tweet was addressed to Anubhav Sinha Tapsee hashtagged her reply #TryAgain

Actress Taapsee Pannu left a hilarious burn for a troll who said she 'doesn't know acting' in a Twitter exchange about her new film with director Anubhav Sinha. "I think you should caste (sic) some other actress," the troll tweeted to Mr Sinha - we're guessing he wasn't making a clever reference to Mr Sinha's caste-themed film Article 15 but simply used the wrong word. He was probably unprepared for Taapsee's response: Sorry, too late. Better luck next time. "Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign and seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad who bhi main lock karva lu jald hi," Taapsee tweeted back. She hashtagged her reply #TryAgain.

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgainhttps://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha are reuniting after last year's acclaimed Mulk, also starring Rishi Kapoor. On Sunday, she tweeted a picture of herself and Mr Sinha at a meal, writing: "Cheers to the new beginning with some good food. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of the Moment' Anubhav Sinha." No details of the 'subject close to (Taapsee's) heart' were revealed; the film will release in March 2020.

Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha

8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! pic.twitter.com/2ynuW6jmGF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

This is the tweet that the troll was commenting on. Several other commenters have taken Taapsee's side: one advises the troll to learn the difference between caste and cast; another brands him 'Rangoli ka aadmi' - Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel went on a Twitter offensive against Taapsee Pannu recently after she failed to name Kangana in an appreciation tweet for the trailer of her new film Judgmentall Hai Kya?

Taapsee Pannu, star of films such as Pink, Naam Shabana and Manmarziyan, was last seen in Game Over. Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is currently playing very successfully in theatres.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability