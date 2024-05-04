Mr & Mrs Mahi: Never A Dull Day At Work For Janhvi Kapoor. See Pics From IPL Match

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor kickstarted Mr & Mrs Mahi promotions on Friday and she did it in style. The actress checked into...drum roll.. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match. Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures of herself watching the match in an Instagram post. She also curated moments of her cheering, some car selfies and a picture with the film's director Sharan Sharma. The text printed on her t-shirt read, "Cricket is life aur life is cricket." Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Mahi's day out." Tagging her co-star Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi wrote, "Mr Mahi missed you there." In the comments section of Janhvi Kapoor's post, Neha Dhupia wrote "Aur photo credit?" Orry dropped heart-eyed emojis.

Last month, the poster of Mr & Mrs Mahi was released. The caption on it read, "They didn't know they could chase their own dreams, till they met each other. Watch #MrandMrsMahi find their love and their dreams in cinemas on May 31st, 2024."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.