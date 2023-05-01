Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Shoot For Mr And Mrs Mahi, Feels Like She's 'Been To War And Back'

Image was shared by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has announced the final wrap of her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress has shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram from the sets of the sports drama. The opening slide features a bat, helmet and gloves. Next, director Sharan Sharma is seen talking to the cast and crew of the film. Along with the album, Janhvi has opened up about the journey, which started two years ago. She wrote, “2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi. I thought I would wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we have been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action.”

For director Sharan Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor said, “You made sure, no matter how difficult things got, that none of us were compromising on our attempt at excellence. Under the burden of the world's stress, still pushing, never settling. And along with @mehrotranikhil allowed us to find and create moments of truth and beauty.” Jnahvi has also revealed the name of her character, Mahima, in the film.She added, “Despite how hard it's been, I know she [Mahima] has been a gift to me that's meant more than even I'm being able to realise at this point.” In Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Calling herself lucky to share the screen space with him, Janhvi said, “Rajkummar Rao, I am so lucky, to have worked with you and witnessed your genius. You added magic to our film.”

Janhvi Kapoor has also thanked her team for “keeping her sane.” For producer Karan Johar, she said, “I hope we've made you proud! Thank you for believing in this film the way that you have. @apoorva1972.”

Janhvi Kapoor ended the note by saying, “In many ways, waking up this morning felt like a rebirth. “Every act of creation is first an act of destruction”. It's safe to say at many moments it felt like the grind was destroying us. And had destroyed us, mentally, physically, but I have my faith in what we have created through it. Can't wait for you guys to see it.” Replying to the post, Karan Johar said, “Can't wait to see the first cut!!!!” Jnahvi's sister Anshula Kapoor added red hearts to the post.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili.