Met Gala 2023: The Moment Foreign Media Mistook Alia Bhatt For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On The Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who made her grand Met Gala debut this year in New York, was mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during her red carpet appearance. A video of a paparazzo screaming, "Aishwarya this way" at the Met Gala is circulating on Reddit. Alia Bhatt was calm and continued to pose for the paparazzi. This isn't the first time that an Indian celebrity has been misidentified at an international event. At the 95th Academy Awards this year, Deepika Padukone was misidentified by agencies Getty and AFP and magazine Vogue as Camila Alves in their Oscar coverage.

Here's the viral video:

Earlier, a video of a fan in New York chanting "I love you" went viral. Alia replied to the fan and said, "Thank you. I love you too."

Alia Bhatt wore Prabal Gurung's creation for her Met Gala debut. The embroidery was made with a 100,000 pearls. An excerpt from Alia Bhatt's post read, "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

Here's another look at Alia Bhatt's Met Gala outfit.

Alia Bhatt will soon made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. The actress will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film will also featured veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.