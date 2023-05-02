Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's Look - 100,000 Pearls And A Claudia Schiffer Connection

Met Gala: Alia Bhatt on the red carpet. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

It's Met Gala Monday and Alia Bhatt posted a break-down of her debut look - a pearl encrusted white ballgown by Prabal Gurung. The Met Gala this year is a tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld and the red carpet was crowded with pearls, white and black - all Lagerfeld trademarks. Alia's white outfit channelled a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. 100,000 pearls were used to create Alia's debut Met Gala look which was also a nod to two pet cats - her own and Karl Lagerfeld's.

In her post, Alia Bhatt wrote: "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by Prabal Gurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-Ed."

Choupette was Karl Lagerfeld's cat - Alia Bhatt's pet cat is named Edward.

See Alia's post here:

Claudia Schiffer as a Chanel bride in 1992 inspired not just Alia Bhatt's Met Gala outfit but also this year's co-chair Dua Lipa's look - the singer wore a recreation of the original dress.

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Here is Claudia Schiffer modelling the original Chanel bridal gown.

(Image courtesy: Getty)

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.