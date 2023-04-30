Nothing, Just Alia Bhatt 'Prepping For Met' With Her 'Choup-Ed' AKA Pet Edward. See ROFL Post

Image was shared by Alai Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

The much-awaited Met Gala is around the corner. While stars are prepping to put their best fashion foot forward, so is Alia Bhatt. However, she is not alone in her endeavor. On Saturday evening, the actress, who recently won the Filmfare for Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, shared two adorable pictures from the awards night featuring her pet cat Edward. The actress was in a rather fun mood as she chose to give her caption a twist by making a pun on German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat's name Choupette.

Sharing the picture with her pet Edward in her arms, Alia Bhatt wrote a hilarious caption which read, "Prepping for the MET with my very own Choup-Ed." For the unversed, this year's Met Gala will honour the timeless legacy of designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy actress flew out of Mumbai on Friday night. The actress was all smiles as she was photographed at the Mumbai airport. The actress topped a pair of blue denim with a plain white t-shirt and a quirky printed jacket. She completed her look with white sneakers and a matching sling bag.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the view of New York from her window. Sharing the image, she wrote, "New York- you were missed." See the post here:

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, besides Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra will also attend the gala. Previously, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt will be wearing designer Prabal Gurung's creation at the grand fashion gala.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. The actress will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.