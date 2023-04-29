See You At The Met Gala, Alia Bhatt - Pics Of Her Airport Look

Alia Bhatt pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Alia Bhatt, all set to make her big Met Gala debut this year, flew out of Mumbai on Friday night. The actress was all smiles as she was photographed at the Mumbai airport. The actress topped a pair of blue denims with a plain white t-shirt and a quirky printed jacket. She completed her look with white sneakers and a matching sling bag. Alia Bhatt will be wearing designer Prabal Gurung's creation at the grand fashion gala. Meanwhile, Prabal Gurung congratulated the actress on her Best Actress win at the Filmfare Awards and he wrote, "Congratulations Alia Bhatt on winning the Best Actress Filmfare for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Can't wait to see you soon and celebrate at the Met Gala." Thanking him in her Instagram story, Alia wrote, "Thank you Prabal. See you tomorrow."

Here are the pictures of Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport:

See Alia Bhatt and Prabal Gurung's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, besides Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra will also attend the gala. Previously, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani have attended the Met Gala.

Alia Bhatt will soon made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. The actress will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.