Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Will Wear Designer Prabal Gurung In Her Debut

Met Gala, the much-awaited fashion event of the year, is all set to light up New York City once again on May 1. Bollywood has more than one reason to celebrate the annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year, Alia Bhatt will be making her debut at Met Gala, joining the likes of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, as per ELLE magazine. Ahead of her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will reportedly grace the red carpet of the most prestigious fashion event in a Prabal Gurung outfit. The creations of the celebrated designer have already been showcased at Met Gala by Deepika and Isha Ambani in the last few years.

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.' It is to honour the iconic German fashion designer who was a regular at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. He died in 2019.

Announcing Alia Bhatt's big debut on Instagram, the magazine wrote: “Ahead of her international debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be gracing the Met Gala carpet for the very first time in a Prabal Gurung creation. Set to take place on the 1st of May, the fashion event will honour the timeless legacy of ace designer Karl Lagerfeld at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

Alia Bhatt is not new to Prabal Gurung's collections. On many occasions previously, she has been spotted in his designs. At an IIFA event in 2017, she looked gorgeous in a strappy satin ivory top and long skirt from his shelf.

Remember the time when her pictures in Prabal Gurung's floral print blazer and blood-red trousers made Instagram vibrant?

In 2018, for an outing with Priyanka Chopra, the Jonas Brothers and others, Alia Bhatt opted for a chic blue dress by the designer.

The same year, while promoting Raazi, Alia Bhatt expressed her “love” for the designer's exquisite collections out loud. “Love you Prabs and love wearing you too,” she tweeted.

Even at the premiere of Gully Boy at Berlin Film Festival 2019, she stole the spotlight in a green Prabal Gurung gown. Before Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla, Isha Ambani and philanthropist Sudha Reddy represented India at Met Gala red carpet. The actresses had their first appearances at the event in 2017 and since then, they have attended a few editions of it.