Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Floats Like An Angel In Debut. Did Someone Say Slay?

Alia Bhatt on the red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

A new year and a new desi face at the Met Gala. Alia Bhatt made her grand entry at this year's gala in New York. For her debut look, the actress opted for a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette from the shelves of Prabal Gurung. The theme for the year "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The exhibit celebrates the legacy of iconic designer who died in 2019. Coming back to Alia's ensemble - the gown is detailed with pearls throughout and she wore a single glove; pearls and gloves were two of Karl Lagerfeld's signature elements. The actress' hair was styled immaculately and she finished her look with statement earrings and minimal make-up. In short, Alia Bhatt slayed in her debut Met Gala appearance. Ahead of her big red carpet moment, Alia teased her Instafam with a silhouette shot and she wrote: "And here we go."

See Alia Bhatt's photos here:

Alia Bhatt on the Met Gala red carpet (Image courtesy: AFP)

Muse Alia Bhatt twinning with designer Prabal Gurung.

This is the post that Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram this morning.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's biggest cheerleader, sister Shaheen Bhatt, posted pictures of the actress' red carpet appearance and she perfectly summed up the look with one word- "Angel."

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year, besides Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani are attending the grand exhibit.

Alia Bhatt will soon made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. The actress will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film will also featured veterans Dharmaendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.