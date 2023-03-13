Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Misidentified As Camila Alves By Vogue

Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone and Camila Alves. (courtesy: deepikapadukone) (courtesy: camilamcconaughey)

Deepika Padukone, despite being an internationally known name, was misidentified by agencies Getty and AFP as Camila Alves in their Oscar coverage - and in turn by Vogue. Deepika is presenting an Oscar this year and has been on the international circuit - Cannes jury and a FIFA World cup last year - but apparently Western media can't tell between her and Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila. Deepika wore glam black Louis Vuitton to the Oscars and to us, she looked nothing like Camila who is a Brazilian model and designer.

First, take a look at Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila below:

Now, check out Deepika Padukone's pictures straight from the red carpet:

Deepika Padukone is making noises, and for all the right reasons. Earlier this year, in January, the actress unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar along with Iker Casillas. Last year she was one of the jury members at Cannes.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of her recent release movie Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The movie is busy breaking records at the box office. So far, Pathaan has earned Rs 538.01 crore in India, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue or slowdown... Week 6 [Rs 8.85 cr] is HIGHER than Week 5 [Rs 8.45 cr]... EXCELLENT TRENDING... [Week 6] Fri 1.05 cr, Sat 2.05 cr, Sun 2.55 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 70 lacs, Thu 50 lacs. Total: Rs 519.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 6] Fri 2 lacs, Sat 5 lacs, Sun 10 lacs, Mon 2 lacs, Tue 4 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: Rs 18.51 cr. NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: Rs 538.01 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC," read a tweet.

Next, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.